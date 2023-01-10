Nyamira county assembly clerk reinstated after years on suspension

Nyamira County Assembly clerk Daniel Orina, who has been on suspension for two years over alleged abuse of office, has reported back to work.

Mr Orina was sent on compulsory suspension on June 2020 over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The Assembly’s Speaker, Enock Okero, said the County Assembly Service Board had cleared Mr Orina and reinstated him in office.

“All the accusations have cleared and a decision taken to reinstate him to office,” said Mr Okero.

Mr Orina who was suspended by the then Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya denied claims he failed to remit more than Sh12.5 million as gratuities for former Members of the County Assembly.

“I was accused of granting illegal car and mortgage loans to the MCAs. They also accused me of granting myself Sh2 million as car loan without any policy regulating staff loans. But all those allegations were false,” said Mr Orina.

He added, "I thank the Nyamira County Assembly headed by the Speaker Enock Okero for having been magnanimous enough to process my case and find it fit for me to come back to the office and work."

He explained he received his back to work letter on Monday morning from the speaker.

“I received the letter from the speaker of the county assembly that required me to report to the office with immediate effect.” he said.

Duke Onyari has been the acting clerk since Mr Orina’s suspension.