Ex-ward rep Okero elected Nyamira Speaker

Former Manga ward representative Enock Okero is the new Speaker of the Nyamira County Assembly.

Mr Okero garnered 26 votes out of 35, defeating outgoing Speaker Moffart Teya, who received only nine in the Monday morning election.

The new Speaker will now return to the assembly after losing his MCA seat to Mr Samuel Ogeto in last month’s elections.

The Speaker contest had narrowed down to two after a period of intense lobbying.

In his speech after he won, Mr Okero called upon all MCAs to work in unity with him to serve residents.

He added that the assembly and the county executive need to cooperate and work hard in order to make Nyamira a better place for everyone.

"We know as residents of Nyamira [that] this county needs all of us to come together and make it an admirable place for all and future generations," he said.

Neutral

He promised to be neutral in discharging his duties.

He pledged to work closely with the executive to ensure the will of the people of Nyamira is achieved.

The MCAs elected the Speaker after taking their oaths of office. They are now working to pick their majority and minority leaders, and the majority and minority chief whips.