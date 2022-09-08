Kalonzo Musyoka drops out of Senate Speaker race

Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka has dropped out of the race to be the next Senate Speaker.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye confirmed Mr Musyoka withdrew his name through a letter.

After the announcement, Azimio-allied senators walked out and held a presser outside the chambers saying they are not taking part in the elections as they have integrity concerns with some of the candidates running for speakership of the House.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ said the Senate did a report to commence criminal proceedings against Amason Kingi [then Governor of Kilifi], one of the leading candidates for the speakership of the Senate.

“We did report to commence criminal proceedings against Amason Kingi. Is this the person we need to sit over a House as we oversight counties?” Mr Kajwang’ posed.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said they had not been provided with integrity documents of the candidates thus not according them an opportunity to interrogate the qualification and suitability of the candidates.