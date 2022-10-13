Nyanza governors come to the rescue of Raila orphans with jobs

For the past few weeks, politicians allied to Azimio leader Raila Odinga have watched as President William Ruto rewarded the people who stood by him during campaigns with plum jobs, and perhaps wondering what will become of them now that the rival side has won.

But even as they lick their wounds and reckon with the loss, many such individuals have for the past few weeks managed to find solace in counties. This is because county governors allied to Azimio have helped them wipe off their tears by giving them a soft landing in their administrations.

Some, through the influence of Mr Odinga or their closeness to newly elected governors in Nyanza, have clinched plum jobs after a gruelling campaign season and a devastating election.

For instance, in Siaya County, Governor James Orengo appointed Prof Adams Oloo, a long-time trusted ally of Mr Odinga, to the task force on county systems audit and governance reforms.

Prof Oloo was vice chairperson of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that collected views on constitutional changes.

During the presidential election petition challenging Dr Ruto’s win, Prof Oloo was also among the consultants helping more than 38 lawyers who represented Mr Odinga at the Supreme Court.

The task force in Siaya will include evaluating, assessing and determining the county’s workforce and revenue administration.

The chairman is former Auditor-General Edward Ouko, while other members include Dr Grace Ongile, Ms Bella Akinyi, Mr Jared Buoga, Mr Leonard Okanda and Dr Peter Okoth, the former CEO of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In the same county, veteran journalist Ben Agina’s name was touted among favourites to take up the role of director of communications or chief of staff. Mr Agina is the Azimio director for international and diaspora engagements.

Meanwhile, in Homa Bay County, Governor Gladys Wanga presented her list of cabinet nominees to the county assembly for vetting. This list includes city lawyer Silas Jakakimba, who was nominated legal affairs adviser.

Mr Jakakimba, a trusted ally of Mr Odinga, has been the Azimio leader’s senior adviser for many years and has always accompanied him to rallies, meetings and trips in and outside the continent.

In neighbouring Nyamira County, talks are ongoing that could see veteran journalist Dennis Onsarigo take up the county chief of staff position. The former investigative journalist was the press secretary in Mr Odinga’s 2022 presidential secretariat.

In Kisumu, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o rewarded Mr Ken Onyango, former majority leader in the county assembly, by nominating him County Executive Committee member for Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock Development and Irrigation. Mr Onyango was among the many MCAs voted out by residents when he sought a second term as the ward representative for Miwani.

Mr Onyango was one of Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s chief agents in the last elections and is a close ally of Mr Odinga.

Though not fully confirmed, former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi is said to be on his way to working as a consultant for various counties on revenue collection.

Mr Muriithi, an economist who chaired the Raila Odinga campaigns board, was also the Finance, Planning and Economic Affairs Committee chairperson in the Council of Governors.

While some who were in the Azimio camp such as Ugenya MP David Ochieng have jumped ship and joined Kenya Kwanza, those who stuck with Mr Odinga are hoping that the trend continues and that they will eventually be absorbed in the various county governments that are friendly to Mr Odinga.

However, the move to reward the loyalists has not gone down well with everyone. Some feel that those positions could have gone to others who did the donkey work for the governors at the grassroots.

“These people were very sure they would serve Mr Odinga’s administration at the national level because they were helping him at that level,” said an ODM member who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

“Now, after we did our best at the county level and delivered to our governors, they are coming down here to take up our jobs. This is very unfair.”