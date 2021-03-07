Ministers back Matiang’i as State House calls get louder

A section of top government officials and elected leaders have thrown their weight behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s anticipated presidential bid, in the strongest signal yet that he may run for the top seat.

The support comes ahead of his coronation as a Gusii elder and spokesman later this year.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni said Dr Matiang’i is the strongest pillar in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and deserves a more senior position to steer the country forward.

Woman reps Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira), Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose and East Africa Legislative Assembly member Mburi Apuri said Dr Matiang’i has performed exemplary well in public service.

Mr Munya and Apuri said the Abagusii and Ameru communities will unite politically for the greater good of the country, an indication that the two may work together in future political formations. The leaders were speaking at Nyaikuro Primary School in Nyamira County during a fundraiser for Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nyamira West Field.

Earned respect

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, cabinet secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Ukur Yatani (Treasury) and James Macharia (Transport) sent their contributions through Dr Matiang’i. Mr Munya said Dr Matiang’i is respected both at home and beyond.

“He has earned respect in the whole country because of the work he continues to do for President Kenyatta’s government. If we look at the pillars holding the government, Matiang’i is the strongest,” said Mr Munya. Ms Wanga said her party leader, Mr Odinga, is working closely with President Kenyatta to ensure that the Building Bridges Initiative is delivered.

Mr Obure said Dr Matiang’i had reached a position that has not been achieved before by any leader in the history of the Gusii community.

Dr Matiang’i, however, kept off the political debate and only drummed up support for President Kenyatta’s development agenda. He defended security agencies over accusations by politicians that they interfered with the recent by-elections.

“They were simply doing their work and were out to maintain law and order,” he said. On tea and coffee reforms, Dr Matiang’i and Mr Munya said they are under instructions from President Kenyatta to ensure that they are fully implemented.