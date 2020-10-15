Youths protest in Nyamira, accuse Ruto, allies of insulting Matiang'i

A section of youths from Nyamira have protested against what they termed as insults directed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i by Deputy President William Ruto's allies.

This comes a few hours after the DP left the county where he presided over two fundraisers.

The DP and his allies Thursday launched scathing attacks against top government officials whom he said tried to stop his political rallies a week ago.

Youths supporting the Interior CS and President Uhuru Kenyatta demonstrated demanding respect for Dr Matiang'i.

Led by Ms Josephine Nyang'au, the youths said they appreciate the DP for his empowerment programmes in Nyamira but cautioned that insults directed at the CS were uncalled for.

They addressed journalists at Tombe shopping centre in Kitutu Masaba where they said DP Ruto should avoid a section of Gusii leaders who are abusing Dr Matiang’i.

"We demand respect to our son Matiang'i. We don't want a leader who comes in the name of helping youths but ends up abusing other leaders,” they said.

Geoffrey Mose said the DP should know that abuses by his allies cannot translate to votes.

"We know the DP is going to contest for the presidency of this country but abuses will not make him superior. Some of the allies of the DP are only tainting his picture," he said.

They also condemned the DP for disrespecting “their son”, whom they said has earned the community’s respect.

"We do not want wheelbarrows, we want agendas, and the agendas should not be about Matiang'i. The presidency cannot be achieved by abuses and profiling other leaders negatively,” they added.