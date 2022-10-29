Noreb counties to give bloc legal foundation, resume its activities

Governors of counties under the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) have pledged to fast-track the ratification of a legal framework for the grouping in their respective assemblies within the next one month.

The governors also said they are contemplating implementing multibillion-shilling joint projects with support from the national government.

On Friday, governors Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Wesly Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Jeremiah Lomurkarai (Turkana) and deputy governors Felix Kipngonk (Baringo) and Robert Achaule (West Pokot) called for the revamping of the bloc to focus on development projects.

“We have checked the legal and project status and we have agreed that we need to fast-track it in terms of anchoring this bloc with a legal framework,” said Mr Sang, picked as the bloc’s interim chairperson.

“We will be reaching out to respective county assemblies to execute this legal framework within the next one month.”

He spoke in Eldoret at a meeting that brought together members of the bloc’s summit, county secretaries and members of its secretariat led by its CEO Dr Godfrey Chesang.

Mr Sang said North Rift counties are working to revamp the agriculture sector and tackle insecurity linked to banditry, among other issues.

“We have agreed that Noreb is presented with a unique opportunity, being that it is the region that President William Ruto comes from, and we want this to be an anchor for economic transformation,” he said.

“The country is currently facing a drought crisis yet this region has the potential to feed the nation. We want to look at how we can increase food to feed this nation and also transform this region from a valley of insecurity to a valley of peace.”

The bloc brings together Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana, Nandi, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet.

When it was established in 2015, the pioneer governors pushed for joint implementation of key projects as they set their sights on agriculture, tourism, mining and other sectors.

Governor Sang also indicated that several counties in the former Rift Valley province have expressed interest in joining the bloc and are expected to formally announce the move by the end of November.

He said those counties include Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Kajiado, Lakipia and Narok. “Going forward, you will be hearing a major announcement around this discussion so that we can take advantage of the opportunities in the region,” added the second-term governor.

Each county in the bloc was to implement a single project supported by member counties.

For instance, West Pokot was to set up a meat processing plant, Nandi a milk processor, Trans Nzoia a maize milling plant and Uasin Gishu an industrial and economic hub.

Governor Bii said the bloc was critical for achieving development projects that would benefit the region.

“We are a serious team and we want to bring cohesiveness in undertaking projects and programmes. We want to have structures so that our people can benefit from this unity,” Mr Bii said.

Residents from the eight counties now in the bloc have expressed pessimism about implementation of joint projects.

“The bloc lacked a clear investment policy from inception. This bloc has not yet fully impacted the livelihoods of residents,” said David Too, a microfinance operator in Eldoret.

Business lobby groups in the region have also pushed for regulations and tariffs in the eight counties to be harmonised in order to spur inter-county trade.

Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Uasin Gishu chapter chairperson Willy Kenei said recently that counties impose different tariffs.