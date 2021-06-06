Counties ditch Noreb for rival unions amid a widening split

Once touted as a game-changer in the economic fortunes of the region, the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) is now teetering on the verge of collapse, with most of its members jumping ship to join other regional trade blocs.

All of its eight-member counties, apart from Uasin Gishu, have abandoned it for new alliances, with governors trading accusations on who is to blame for its failures.

Noreb once harboured lofty dreams of massive investments in agriculture, mining, tourism and sports with multi billion-shilling projects transforming the economy of the region. It comprised Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana, Nandi, West Pokot, Trans-Nzoia and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang had in a past interview admitted that Noreb was faced with challenges regarding some of its flagship projects.

He, however, maintained that his county has not pulled out of Noreb despite having joined the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB).

“We are still in Noreb because of the common investments in agriculture and dairy production. However, LREB is our main market for such products,” Mr Sang said. LREB comprises Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga counties.

“What is required is public participation and guidelines on the operation of the economic bloc. A Noreb secretariat needs also to be constituted,” said Mr Sang.

The Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) has offered an office in Eldoret to host the Noreb secretariat in a bid to fast-track integration and cooperation among its members.

On its part, Elgeyo Marakwet County has joined the Frontier Development Council (FDC) that brings together marginalised counties, including Samburu, West Pokot, Lamu, Tana River, Turkana, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabet and Isiolo.

Baringo County is banking on mineral exploration and sports tourism, while Trans Nzoia County is seeking investors in manufacturing and agribusiness. According to Stanley Kiptis, Noreb member counties are working with their respective assemblies to develop laws that will foster business in the region.

“We want to involve the private sector to form a secretariat. The dream is to make the North Rift region a competitive business hub in East and central Africa,”said Mr Kiptis. He claimed Tullow Oil, the company behind the discovery of oil deposits at Ngamia 1 along the Lokichar Belt in Turkana East, will soon start oil extraction in Kerio Valley after it signed an agreement with the county government.

“Tullow Oil has identified the more than 7,000 square kilometres Block 12A Kerio Valley belt, which runs across Elgeyo- Marakwet and Baringo counties, as potential areas for oil exploration,” Mr Kiptis said.

More than one

Seeking to downplay the rejection by members of the North Rift trade bloc for other regional alliances, Noreb chairman and Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said counties are free to join more than one trade bloc. Local residents are now calling for Noreb’s disbandment.

“The body lacked a clear investment policy from the start. All they did was finance expensive investment conferences which attracted little returns,” said Mr Joseph Kosgey, a microfinance professional in Eldoret.

Traders urged county governments to back the establishment of cottage industries to boost industrial development and create employment opportunities.

“We fail to understand why Mr Mandago has not convened any Noreb meeting since the 2017 elections. This might has forced some of the counties to join other economic blocs,” said Eldoret resident Wilson Too.