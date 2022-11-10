Women, minorities win as Governor Ntutu unveils chief officers

Minority groups, women and former politicians are the greatest beneficiaries as Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu named chief officers in his government.

Barely a fortnight after announcing his County Executive Committee (CEC) members, Governor Ntutu finally named his chief officers, ending month-long anxiety. Their names were sent to the county assembly for vetting.

Staying true to his campaign slogan of inclusivity, Mr Ntutu seems to have engaged in delicate balancing by considering predominant Maasai community clans and minority tribes, as well as gender as he completes his cabinet appointments.

Women are the biggest winners, with four nominated to serve in Mr Ntutu’s administration as chief officers.

They are Ms Jane Kiok (Clinical Services), Ms Lucy Kashu (Preventive Services), Ms Loise Kamau (Housing), Ms Martha Nadupoi (ICT)and Ms Ruth Pesi (Water).

The four add to the three women already appointed as CEC members.

The three are Ms Vivian Mpeti (Lands and Urban development), Ms Josephine Ngeno (Public Service) and Ms Joyce Keshe (Agriculture).

Minority communities also have something to smile about as the second populous Kipsigis and the Kikuyu got slots too.

The Kipsigis have three chief officers, including Mr David Cheruiyot (Transport) and Philly Mutai (Public Works).

Mr Ntutu also seems to have rewarded his 2017 running mate, Mr Weldon Rop, whom he nominated as chief officer for Roads.

The Kikuyu, who for the first time secured a CEC position through Mr John Gatua (Transport), once again got the chief officer post in Ms Kamau.

The nomination of Ms Kamau prompted the Narok town community to burst into celebrations.

Led by former Narok Town MCA Benard Torome, they lauded Governor Ntutu’s move to recognise minority communities in his appointments.

“We are happy that one of us has been picked as chief officer. We thank our governor for sticking to his promise of including all communities in his administration,” Mr Torome said.

“Politics is now over and it is high time we work together [to improve] the lives of our people.”

Mr Torome, a former majority leader, also said the town has high expectations from Mr Ntutu’s administration regarding development.

Meanwhile, two former parliamentary aspirants in Kenya Kwanza-affiliated parties also got a piece of the cake, with former Kilgoris MP aspirant Shadrack Sabaya, who stepped down in favour of John Ololtuaa, nominated chief officer for Cooperatives.

Mr Willy Loigero, who unsuccessfully vied for the Narok West parliamentary seat under Amani National Congress (ANC), was picked as chief officer for Water and Environment.