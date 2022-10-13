Governor Ntutu warns rogue staff, plans mass transfers in war on drug theft

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu has started healing the ailing health sector, transferring health workers in efforts to curb drug theft and improve services.

Mr Ntutu spoke at Narok County Referral Hospital after flagging off a Sh90 million consignment of drugs and other supplies.

He said drugs meant for the public had been running out mysteriously and blamed this on drug theft.

He disclosed that he had planted spies in some health facilities to monitor the use of drugs, particularly at Narok Referral.

"The 40 days of those who have been stealing our drugs are soon coming to an end. We will not allow people to be referred to specific chemists to buy drugs yet we spend millions of taxpayers’ money to stock our facilities with drugs," Mr Ntutu said.

Brand drugs

He said the county may have to brand all drugs for easy identification if they are stolen.

He also said the county had hired 150 new health workers, bringing the total to 1,500.

The county used to allocate Sh40 million for quarterly medical supplies, but Mr Ntutu has doubled this to Sh90 million.

But he told health workers to be ready to work at any health facility they will be transferred to in the county or quit.

"We shall have the massive transfer of health workers as will be advised by the health department. If some of you [health workers] have been idling around, you will have yourselves to blame when we take action,” Mr Ntutu warned.

The procured drugs will be distributed to 93 dispensaries, 25 health centres, four Level Four hospitals and Narok Referral.

Arrest drug thieves

County Commissioner Isaac Masinde lauded the move, saying the security team will arrest drug thieves.