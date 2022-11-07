Hearing of petition challenging Governor Ntutu’s election delayed

The hearing of a petition challenging the election of Governor Patrick Ntutu (UDA) was delayed for seven days to allow the parties to get relevant documents.

Former Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta (ODM) has sued Mr Ntutu and the electoral agency, citing ‘massive irregularities'.

The petitioner asked Narok High Court Judge Teresia Matheka to order the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Governor Ntutu to supply them with the documents.

Mr Kenta's lead lawyer, Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda, sought to get copies of voter logs in four days, open ballot boxes to access the manual voter register and get forms 34A, 34B and 34C before the hearing kicks off.

Justice Matheka had to adjourn the hearing for one hour to allow the parties to agree.

The parties then told the judge that they had agreed on Mr Ntutu’s pleas.

When the hearing starts on November 14, it will be a battle of titans between Prof Ojienda and senior counsel Prof Kioko Kilukumi, who represents Mr Ntutu.

The IEBC is represented by lawyers Erick Mutua and Allan Meing'ati.

The pretrial hearing was completed last month, setting the ground for the looming legal battle between the legal teams.

Narok-based lawyer Parseen Ole Masikonde appeared for Mr Kenta alongside Prof Ojienda.

Mr Ntutu garnered 158,100 votes against Mr Kenta's 148,270, according to the results announced by the IEBC after the August 9 polls.

Addressing journalists after the hearing was delayed, Mr Kenta urged Narok residents to remain calm as the case proceeds.