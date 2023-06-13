Why there are unending inter-clan clashes in Trans Mara

The sporadic fighting between the Siria and Uasin Gishu clans of the Maasai community in Trans Mara county seems far from over.

Whenever the violence seems to ebb, it is brewing and will soon erupt.

In the latest confrontation, people who would otherwise call each other brothers fought fiercely with guns, spears, machetes, bows and arrows.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in last week's confrontation, more than 20 houses been burned, over 50 hectares of sugar cane have been burnt, cattle stolen and dozens of young men maimed.

Hundreds of people, especially men, have fled their homes in fear of further attacks and arrest by the police. Others have been displaced after their homes were burned. Many others are recovering in various hospitals in Kisii, Bomet and Narok counties.

Security officials have arrested and charged in court more than 20 suspects. More are being sought as police intensify patrols in the volatile area.

Nation.Africa reports that tensions remain high, with most residents preferring to hide in their homes, fearing their presence outside could mean death, arrest or a bloody attack.

Ms Jeniffer Nangeparrai is a mother of eight and a resident of Enooretet, the epicentre of the week-long skirmishes.

"They came at 6am on Sunday. There were many of them and they overpowered us. They destroyed our houses and set them on fire. We were happy homeowners in our own land, but now we are homeless and reduced to beggars," said Ms Nangeparrai.

She says the skirmishes are recurring and it has become difficult for her children to go to school.

"You have peace for a week, a month or so, then the next minute it's chaos. My children are now scattered in different homesteads where we have sought help, it's bad," said Ms Nangeparrai as she pleaded with the government to provide a lasting solution.

She said a police station at a disputed land that is the centre of the violence would help a lot, but it seems the government is reluctant to set one up.

This, she says, is still pending, along with many other promises and resolutions from the community and other stakeholders.

Fathers who have lied to their sons about non-existent plots of land in the disputed 30-acre parcel, and alleged incitement by politicians, are largely to blame for the ongoing violence.

This is despite the fact that local people have titles to their land and the borders are clearly marked.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan, who visited the volatile border last week, fired a warning shot at those behind the violence.

"We have arrested 26 people who we believe are behind the violence and destruction of property. Anyone who was involved must be traced, located, arrested and charged. We will not leave them out," Dr Hassan said.

He said that in a meeting with the elders last week, they had agreed and resolved to end the violence, but this remains to be seen.

The Nkararo conflict has dragged on for nearly four decades, with several government efforts to end the fighting failing to bear fruit.

In 2018, a security operation was launched with residents surrendering guns, bows and arrows and vowing to live in harmony.

In 2020, then-Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya visited the area and imposed a curfew that lasted for months. It was lifted after calm returned.

The government also issued 1,273 title deeds to residents in an attempt to restore peace after residents blamed a land dispute as the main cause of conflict in the area, but this also failed.

A four-kilometre boundary, now commonly known as the 'Natembeya road', set up to demarcate areas occupied the two clans also failed to provide a lasting solution.

In particular, the adjudication of the Nkararo and Enoosaen sections more than four decades ago attempted to put an end to the chaos, but it too failed.

The Nkararo-Enooretet boundary feud has raged since 1976.

Since April this year, residents have been committing petty crimes that are triggering attacks and counter-attacks.

"It all started with insults, threats, damage to fences and other forms of petty crime. It was a signal that one side was looking for trouble. But we kept telling our people not to get angry too quickly. This was followed by the burning of sugar cane and finally attacks on people," said Mr John Kilishoi, a distressed resident.

He is now homeless, he said.

"We were already struggling with the hard economy, then on Sunday they just came in large numbers and took everything from us. They burned our houses …this problem has been going on for a long time," said Mr Kilishoi, adding that selfish politics was to blame for the skirmishes.

The father of six added: “The politics of incitement is hurting us. There is no land for them here as they claim.”

Presenting the boundary dispute in Parliament recently, Kilgoris MP Julius Sunkuli said the dispute stemmed from the inconclusive manner in which the Ministry of Lands marked the boundaries in the areas.

"One clan says the other clan has taken their land. The other claims no such land was taken. I call on the government to set up a permanent GSU camp in the area and seriously investigate the demarcation," said Mr Sunkuli.

Speaking in Turkana County last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said any leader linked to the Narok skirmishes would be arrested and prosecuted.

"I want to warn political leaders that regardless of their rank or political affiliation, they must desist from using members of the public to disturb the peace of the country," said Prof Kindiki.