Security agencies launch manhunt for suspects behind inter-clan conflicts

Security agencies in Narok have launched a manhunt for 10 people suspected of propagating inter-clan conflicts in the volatile Nkararo border in Trans Mara West sub-county.

Tension is rife in the area as fresh clashes pitting two Maasai clans of Siria and Uasin Gishu erupted, on Monday evening, after one member of a rival clan allegedly tilled land past the boundary between the two clans.

The conflict saw some youth from one clan descend on a sugarcane plantation belonging to the rival clan and set it ablaze in retaliation.

The clash has ignited a more than three decades’ dispute between the Siria and Uasin Gishu clans in Trans Mara.

Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde on Tuesday revealed that the security team is pursuing 10 people over alleged incitement of youth to violence.

The boundary conflicts between the warring groups are said to have started in 1976 but in 2019 the government officials led by the then Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mr George Natembeya, who was then area county commissioner came up with a cut-line.

The area was then declared an adjudication and members of both sides issued individual title deeds reducing the conflicts that had seen many lives lost.

Mr Masinde blamed a section of the locals for disrespecting the 'Natembeya cutline' and calling on those who are unsure of their lands' boundaries to visit lands offices.

"All those living near the cutline must respect it.The latest conflict started after one man decided to encroach on the cutline," warned Mr Masinde.

He disclosed that a contingent of security personnel has been deployed in the area to quell the brewing skirmishes.

"We are appealing to the locals to remain calm as security agencies do their job. So far we have 10 people behind incitement of the youths and we shall arrest them,"he added.

He also called on local political leaders to join in the peace campaigns in the area.

Recently area Governor Mr Patrick Ntutu vowed to be on the forefront in seeking a lasting solution to the perennial conflicts.

"As a governor, I will lead in peace making. Now that I do not hail from either of the warring clans and I have no land interests there, Iam best suited to be a neutral peace maker," said Mr Ntutu.

He also rooted for alternative dispute resolution on land-related cases saying court cases take years to conclude.