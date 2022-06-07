UDA Narok governor candidate drops running mate at the last minute

Patrick Ntutu, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Narok governor, has dropped his running mate after it emerged that he had failed to resign from his job.

Speaking at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices at Narok Teachers Training College, Mr Ntutu unveiled Mr Tamanyile Koech, 30, also from the Kipsigis community, as his new deputy.

Mr Ntutu told journalists that clearing Mathew Kirui, 30, had taken too long, prompting him to drop him and pick another running mate.

"I was forced to change my running mate after it appeared that Mr Kirui's paperwork took more time to clear. Having limited time left, I had to pick another deputy and now all is well," Mr Ntutu said.

He said that Mr Koech was the second-best candidate for the deputy governor position out of 12 applicants.

Mr Koech, an accountant by profession, said he felt privileged to be selected.

"I will be representing the dreams of the county youth across the county," he said.

After being cleared, Mr Ntutu held a series of political rallies in Narok town and vowed to protect the interests of all Narok residents whatever their tribal affiliation.

Mr Ntutu assured traders in the county headquarters that their property and investments would be safeguarded under his administration.

"We as Kenya Kwanza believe in cosmopolitan Narok where every Kenya has a right to live and invest anywhere within our republic. If you have property in this town, rest assured that no one will dispossess you of it," Mr Ntutu vowed.

He was with Narok South MP aspirant David Mayone, Narok North MP hopeful Kerimboti Sadera and Narok Town MCA and county assembly Majority Leader Benard Torome.

They also drummed up support for Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid.

Mr Ntutu said Narok is a UDA stronghold, rejecting the view of political analysts that it is a swing-vote zone.