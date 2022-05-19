I’m not a tribalist, Narok ODM governor candidate says as he unveils running mate

It is now all systems go for the Narok governor’s race, after the ODM candidate unveiled a banker as his running mate.

Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta has named Mr William Oltetia Semeyioi as his deputy in his contest for the seat with UDA candidate Patrick Ntutu.

Mr Ntutu picked 30-year-old engineer Matthew Kirui from the minority Kipsigis community a week ago.

During an event at his home in Lenana, on the outskirts of Narok town on Wednesday, May 18, Mr Kenta said he would ‘liberate’ the county if they are elected.

"Today is the day we are unveiling a leader, an experienced servant.

Together with my deputy we shall ensure that devolution becomes a blessing to the people of Narok. It has been a curse," said Mr Kenta.

Mr Kenta pledged that his administration would be accountable.

"Right now, as a county, we are worse off than before devolution. Pre-devolution Narok used to be wealthy and other counties used to borrow loans from us. With my leadership, we shall reclaim this lost glory," pledged Mr Kenta.

This is the second time Mr Semeiyioi has been nominated as running mate for a gubernatorial candidate.

In the 2017 elections, he was picked by the ODM candidate, former ICT principal secretary Joseph Tiampati, who came third in the race won by incumbent Governor Samuel Tunai, then of Jubilee.

Accepting his nomination to deputise Mr Kenta, Mr Semeiyoi promised to use his experience in commerce to turn around the county's economy.

"I have experience in commerce, having previously worked in Prime Bank Limited, National Bank and … as a chief officer in the first term of devolution. I am equal to the task," he said.

He said their manifesto is action-oriented, calling on voters to elect them.

Mr Semeiyioi hails from the minority Uasin Gishu clan of the Maasai in Transmara West.

Mr Kenta rubbished claims that he was a tribalist by picking a fellow tribesman as his running mate, saying he believes in diversity and will ensure that other communities get slots in his administration.

"It is time for the Maasai community to reclaim the county's leadership and the governor and deputy are theirs. The deputy governor is not the only position available for others. I shall accommodate other communities in different positions in my administration," Mr Kenta promised.