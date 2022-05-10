Narok UDA governor aspirant picks 30-year-old as running mate

The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) gubernatorial aspirant in Narok has picked a 30-year-old man as a running mate ahead of August 9 polls, exciting the youth.

Former Labour CAS Patrick Ntutu on Tuesday evening named Mr Matthew Kirui, who is from the Kipsigis community, saying that he chose him to show his commitment to improving the welfare of the county’s youth.

"We had a professional panel of experts that was interviewing those who had applied for the position. The process was transparent, diligent and objective and they picked engineer Kirui," said Mr Ntutu.

Mr Ntutu, who is seeking the governorship for the second time after emerging second to the incumbent Governor Samuel Tunai in 2017, had also picked a youthful running mate in those polls.

"I want to assure the youth I will always have them in my plans and vision and promise never to let them down," Mr Ntutu added.

He claimed that the Kenya Kwanza team represents the face of the county.

Mr Ntutu hails from the populous Purko clan while Mr Tunai is from the minority Siria.

Mr Ntutu will face ODM's Moitalel ole Kenta for the county’s top seat.

Mr Kenta has not picked his running mate, though he has said he will not pick a non-Maasai for the seat.

Acknowledging the nomination, Mr Kirui promised to represent the interests of the youth of the county.

"It is a great day for the Narok and Kenyan youth. I want to tell them that change is on the horizon through my nomination," he said.

Other leaders present at the event were Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, woman rep aspirant Rebecca Tonkei and Narok County Assembly Majority Leader Benard Torome.

"The youth now have every reason to vote for Mr Ntutu for governor. Elevation of a 30-year-old to such a huge post as running mate is no mean feat," said Mr Ng'eno.

Ms Tonkei echoed Mr Ng'eno's sentiments, saying that the UDA team was now ready to hit the campaign trail.