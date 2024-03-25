Narok traffic boss killed in early morning crash

A senior traffic police officer died on Monday in a road accident involving his saloon vehicle and a lorry at Ratilit in Narok county.

Narok Deputy Base Commander Calvins Ochieng Onganda died following a head-on collision between the two vehicles on the Bomet-Narok road.

“The deputy base commander was in the process of overtaking another vehicle (lorry) which was heading to Narok from Bomet when it collided head-on with the (Hino) lorry travelling on the opposite lane,” a police report seen by the Nation indicates.

From the impact, both vehicles landed on the right side of the road with the officer sustaining serious injuries.

The base commander was driving from Bomet to Narok at the time of the accident.

The driver of the lorry, 59 years old George Cira Munene escaped with injuries according to the police.

“The police officer sustained serious injuries on both legs and the chest and died on the spot” the police report states.

Narok police commander Niko Ngare said Mr Onganda's body was moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary.

“We are losing many Kenyans on the roads and we need to be careful,” Mr Ngare said in a statement.

The wreckages of the two vehicles were towed to Ololulunga police station.