President Ruto donates Sh2m to families of Kenyatta University road crash victims

President William Ruto has donated Sh2 million to support the families that lost their loved ones in the grisly road accident that claimed the lives of 11 students of Kenyatta University.

The President's message to the bereaved families was delivered by First Lady Rachel Ruto during the memorial service on Sunday at Kenyatta University.

"The 11 souls we lost were not just students. They were family, they were bright lights destined for great things. We are heartbroken because we have lost the uture leaders in various spheres of life. They were the pride and joy of their families, and for some, the sole beacon of hope," the First Lady said.

The crash, which happened at Maungu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on March 19, 2014, also left 46 students injured.

Mrs Ruto also called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads, emphasising the importance of vigilance and courtesy to prevent future tragedies.

"To all motorists, my plea is that we exercise caution at all times, let us be more vigilant and courteous on our roads, ensuring our security and that of others," she said

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, while offering his condolences, highlighted the tragic circumstances surrounding the accident and underscored the need for increased road safety measures.

"These 11 students died at a very young age," lamented Secretary Machogu. "We have had enough accidents involving schools and university vehicles. A significant number of these accidents, almost 56-60 per cent, are avoidable."

"We are asking our drivers and all road users to be cautious when on the roads," he said, while calling for a collective shift in road user behaviour to enhance safety.

He further stated that the Ministry of Education would continue collaborating with the university and the injured victims who are admitted in hospitals.

“To those who are in the hospital we will be able to assist each other in all ways possible and we ask them to be strong so that they can be able to leave the hospital,” he said.

Kenya's University Vice Chancellor, Prof Paul Wainaina, appealed for support for survivors of the accident.

He said there are currently 15 students still recovering in hospitals.