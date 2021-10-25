Maa community to be involved in crafting Mara management plan

Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai.

Photo credit: Narok County Government

By  George Sayagie

The Narok county government has roped in the Maa community living around the world-famous Maasai Mara Game reserve in the formation of the Mara Management Plan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.