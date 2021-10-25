Maa community to be involved in crafting Mara management plan

The Narok county government has roped in the Maa community living around the world-famous Maasai Mara Game reserve in the formation of the Mara Management Plan.

The residents, led by environmentalist Prof Meitamei Ole Dapash, had accused some individuals who control private conservancies in the Mara of trying to control the activities of the entire ecosystem while sidelining the locals.

However, Governor Samuel Tunai waded into the standoff and ordered that the community living around the park be fully involved in management matters of the greater Mara.

“We in the national and county governments know that we have to involve the locals in the management aspect since they are directly affected by changes in the conservation area,” said Mr Tunai.

Speaking at the Zebu hotels after holding a day-long consultation meeting with over 200 people who live near the game reserve and a portion of the Narok Members of the County Assembly, the Governor said the county government has been giving 19 percent of the revenue to the local community who have leased their land for conservation.

The governor said a committee of elders has been put in place to help resolve grievances that could arise from the management of the game reserve and solve problems that could be detrimental to the community.

Without external influence

On the locals who have leased their land to tourist partners and conservancies, the governor said he will hold a meeting with both the parties in a bid to resolve any issues that have been arising.

Narok council of Elders chairman Kelena Ole Nchoe said those who attended the meeting agreed to put aside their differences for the sake of the great Mara but advocated for continued dialogue between parties and community.

He recalled that the Maasai Mara was set aside by their ancestors to benefit the Maasai community regardless of where they were living.

Mzee Ole Nchoe asked the county government to manage the reserve with transparency without external influence from third parties and agents of the national government.

Mr Dapash lauded the governor for involving the community in the formulation of the management plan so that they too can give their views on the issues affecting them.