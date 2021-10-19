Kennedy Chesoli: Luhya unity will remain elusive

Luhya Unity

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli Leading Luhyia Political leaders in addressing journalists at his home in Kajiado County on May 29,2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kennedy Chesoli

New York-based development economist and global policy expert.

Luhyas, Kenya’s second-largest ethnic community, are proving to be loud and boisterous yet politically inconsequential and incapable of fronting a credible presidential candidate.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.