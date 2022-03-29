Celebrations as Narok produces the first ever student in the top 50 

Celebrations rocked St Mary's Girls Boarding School when it produced the first top 50 candidate in Kenya.

Regina Shieni,15, set the bar high for girls in the area that has been battling the retrogressive practices of female genital mutilation (FGM), early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Narok top KCPE candidate Regina Sheeni of St Mary'sGirls Boarding Primary school-Narok Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Shieni scored 421 marks out of the possible 500, just seven short of the top candidate's 428.

The last-born in her family revealed that she hopes to join Kenya High and become a pilot later in life.

She attributes her academic success to her close relationship with her teachers.

"I am grateful to God because it is because of God's power that I’m here today," said Shieni, fighting back tears.

Her mother Lucy Wangari, who was lost for words, could not hide her joy.

"I am the happiest woman in the world because my daughter’s performance was exemplary. I was confused when I received the news."

The school's headteacher, Sister Cosmos Victoria, hailed Shieni as a hardworking girl with a bright future.

Other schools that performed well included Harmony Academy, whose 16 candidates scored more than 400 marks with the top student, Moses Obwoga, scoring 420.

Speaking to journalists, Obwoga said he wishes to join Kapsabet Boys High School and aspires to become a medical doctor.