Narok farmers count losses as armyworms invade maize farms

A farmer shows a maize crop completely destroyed by the fall armyworm at a farm in Duka Moja,Narok East sub-county in March, 2022. PHOTO/ ROBERT KIPLAGAT

Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat

Maize farmers in parts of Narok East sub-county are staring at losses as fall armyworms invade their farms, destroying tens of acres of the crop.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.