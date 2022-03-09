Narok farmers count losses as armyworms invade maize farms

Maize farmers in parts of Narok East sub-county are staring at losses as fall armyworms invade their farms, destroying tens of acres of the crop.

The black and white striped worms that devour the maize stems and leaves of two-month-old crops have been spotted in Suswa and Keekonyokie wards.

Farmers have reported the destructive pests in Nairegia-Enkare, Suswa, Duka Moja and Ntulele.

The Nation observed that the maize crops had completely been destroyed by the worms in some areas.

Ntimama Latinyai, a farmer in Oloikarere village in Duka Moja, counted himself two times unlucky as his attempt to grow the crop last year was thwarted by a prolonged drought.

"I had prepared six acres this year and I was optimistic of a bumper harvest this year but these harmful armyworms have wiped out the entire crop. I might not harvest anything," he said.

He said he had invested over Sh120,000 in loans on his farm and fears that he will reap nothing.

"I spend Sh16,000 per acre in the six acres, excluding weeding and spraying of pesticides. We have really suffered," he added.

A few metres from Mr Latinyai's farm we found Emanuel Punyua at his farm spraying pesticides on the crops in a bid to fight the worms.

He expressed despair that he might not harvest anything as his crop was nipped at the bud by the worms.

“These worms are extraordinarily destructive. One can spray pesticides and a few die but the following morning new ones resurface," said Mr Punyua, who has eight acres under maize.

John Karare, another maize farmer who recently leased seven acres to plant maize and beans in Suswa, is also reeling in losses.

"I leased the land for Sh6,000 per acre, spent more on seeds and other expenses. We have nothing to take home," he lamented.

The farmers urged county officials and the national government to intervene.

Narok Agriculture Chief Officer David Letuati said he had received complaints from farmers that over 4,000 acres had been destroyed.

"We have received numerous complaints from farmers in Narok East, Narok North, and parts of Narok South. We have called reinforcement from plant protection services from the Ministry of Agriculture in Nairobi," Mr Letuati said.