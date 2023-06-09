Body of missing Narok headteacher found near school

Police in Narok South sub-county are investigating an incident in which a primary school head teacher who had been missing for three days was found dead.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Odero Bungu, who was a head teacher at Ngoswani Osupuko Primary School, went missing on June 7.

His body was found hanging from a tree near the school on Friday.

Narok South Police Commander Isaac Omare, who confirmed the incident, said Mr Bungu went missing and could not be reached by his friends and family on his mobile phone, prompting a search.

Mr Omare said although preliminary investigations indicated that he had died by suicide, they had launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Pushed him to the brink

The police boss told the Nation that before he disappeared, the deceased had been transferred to another school, something that could have pushed him to the brink.

"There was no suicide note at the scene but unconfirmed reports indicate that he was transferred to a school in Narok West," said Mr Omare.

The three-day search ended tragically when his body was found dangling from a tree near Ngoswani Primary School.

"The headteacher of Ngoswani Primary School who was reported missing was found dead today, it is not clear if he died by suicide...we have launched investigations to establish what happened," added Mr Omare.

"The matter has been taken over by Narok South detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who have launched an investigation to establish what happened," said the police boss.