Headteacher arrested in Mandera over suspected exams leakage

A primary school headteacher in Mandera East is in police custody after three Standard Eight candidates were found with phones during exams.

County criminal investigations boss Benedict Kigen said the three phones were confiscated by a supervisor at Tawakal Primary on the outskirts of Mandera town.

“We have a centre manager with us. We are interrogating him on how these candidates ended up with mobile phones in the examination room,” Mr Kigen said.

Police were also looking for another centre manager suspected to be behind the examination leakage in Mandera East.

“We have leads and reliable information that whatever was shared in these phones came from Barwaqo Primary School,” he said.

On Tuesday, a police officer was injured at Tawakal Primary after unknown persons threw rocks into the school.

“We suspect our officer was injured by people who wanted to sneak in mobile phones but were being blocked. We shall know all these once we arrest the other suspects and conclude our investigations,” Mr Kigen said.

As the Tawakal Primary centre manager cooled his heels in the police cells, the three candidates were allowed to continue with the examinations on Tuesday morning.

Examination officials

On Monday, Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha warned examination officials and candidates against engaging in malpractices.

“We are very alert and we shall be looking for those who want to discredit these examinations. Anyone found will face the full force of the law,” he said.

Some 7,771 Grade Six pupils are sitting the KPSEA, while 6,944 are doing the KCPE examinations in Mandera.

“We are faring well despite the one reported case from an examination centre, but the police are handling it,” said County Director of Education Abdi Shueb.

Several schools were merged due to insecurity in the county. The affected primary schools are Elram, Abey Umur, Nyaat Alio, and Boji.