Anxiety as Governor Ntutu delays naming of his cabinet

Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu is taking his time to name the cabinet, causing anxiety among Narok residents.

With over a month now since he was inaugurated and a week after members of the county assembly (MCAs) were sworn in, there is disquiet and speculation over who the members of the County Executive Committee (CEC) will be.

In his maiden address to the assembly a week ago, Mr Ntutu promised to announce his cabinet 'soon', but he is yet to do so.

But insiders hinted that Governor Ntutu will name the team this week.

"He already has the team and there was no way he could name them before MCAs were sworn in, since they are responsible for vetting [the nominees]," said a source in the county government, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Intense lobbying is going on as residents anticipate an inclusive government.

Governor Ntutu had promised that his cabinet would have the face of the county.

He picked Mr Tamalinye Koech, a youthful Kipsigis, as his deputy, and now all eyes are on him to see how he will balance tribal or clan interests in his cabinet.

It is still unclear whether he will retain some of his predecessor Samuel Tunai's cabinet members and chief officers or pick a whole fresh team.

"My administration will be a transparent and consultative one. My [CEC members] will be ready to face respective assembly committees for summons when the need arises," Mr Ntutu said.

He will have to take into account the interests of the predominant Maasai clans and the Kipsigis, the second most populous community in the county, and other minority groups as he picks his team.

The major tribes or clans already have a share of the top county posts.

In the line-up, the Purko, the largest Maasai clan, has the governorship, while the Kipsigis have the deputy governor’s post.

The minority Siria clan recently won a plum post, that of the assembly Speaker, held by Davis Dikir.

Minority tribes have also joined in the lobbying, urging the governor to consider them as he forms his cabinet.

Narok Minority Communities Forum officials, led by its chairman Maurice Owinga and secretary Olik Kilunga, have reiterated that the groups should have a representative in Mr Ntutu's administration.

"As you name your cabinet, we want at least one CECM and two chief officers (CO) and we will be fine," Mr Owinga said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Kilunga, who maintained that being born, bred, educated and working or doing business in Narok gives them the right to get a representative in Mr Ntutu’s government.