Narok governor pledges Sh300m for ward development

Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu has pledged to commit Sh300 million annually in development funds for the county’s 30 wards.

Mr Ntutu, who addressed 48 county assembly members (MCAs) during a dinner after their swearing-in, said he will fulfil the promise he made during his campaigns.

Governor Ntutu disclosed that each of the wards will receive Sh100 million to fund priority projects.

"As I promised during my campaigns, the hallmark of our development will start at the ward level. To realise this, we are putting Sh100 million in each of the wards every year," he said.

Mr Ntutu also reiterated that the disbursements will only come after thorough public participation to ensure that voters get value for the money.

He assured MCAs, new Speaker Davis Dikir and his deputy Dapash Salaon (Melili MCA) that he will collaborate with them in providing services to residents.

"We will not entertain power struggles between the two arms of government. We will work with all MCAs regardless of the party affiliations for the sake of our people," Mr Ntutu pledged.

But he clarified that the assembly will be free to exercise its oversight role, saying County Executive Committee Members can be summoned by relevant assembly committees when the need arises.

He added: "As the executive, we shall be transparent, open and consultative. We will ensure that you hold us to account as a way of promoting good governance."

MCAs who spoke during the event lauded the much-anticipated ward development funds.

"With all the funds having been managed by the executive, we have been viewed as having no development value and after every five years the electorate sends us back home," Mr Salaon said.

The ward fund, he added, will help MCAs demonstrate to voters that besides their legislative roles, they also bring development.

Speaker Dikir, for his part, assured voters the assembly will perform its role.