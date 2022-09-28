Narok celebrates as first Maa woman joins Cabinet

Celebrations rented air in Narok as the first-ever woman from the Maa community is named in the Cabinet post.

Soipan Tuya is a woman of many firsts having served as the first woman representative of the county having serving for two terms before shifting her focus.

Ms Tuya has been named as the Environment CS replacing the outgoing Keriako Tobiko, fellow tribesmen who hails from Kajiado County.

After she quit her Woman Rep position in the run up to this year's polls, Ms Tuya expressed her interest in the governorship.

She was later asked to shelve her ambitions in favour of the current Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu under the UDA party arrangements.

Triple lucky

Ms Tuya, an advocate by profession was triple lucky in President Dr William Ruto's administration.

She also served at the Kenya Kwanza campaign Secretariat member.

Ms Tuya was also in the recent list of party nominees where she had been listed as Senate nominee in the gender top up.

A section of environmentalists from the county led by Patu Naikumi who is the chair of the Mau Forest Conservancy Committee, hailed Ms Tuya as a brilliant professional with great intellectual capacity.

"As Maasai community we are privileged to have the first woman from the community to get such a plum position. We have confidence that she will pick from where Mr Tobiko left as far as environmental conservation is concerned," said Mr Naikumi.

Mr Naikumi has, however, called on the new CS to be vigilant on the recently-introduced 'shamba system' which is said was posing a threat to the Kenyan forests.

"She has come at a time when the 'shamba system' has been introduced. The system needs regulation through clear policy formation and if not checked, might be hazardous to environment," said Mr Naikumi.







