Student died from severe illnesses, not caning by teachers: hospital

The Form One student who died hours after allegedly being caned by teachers at Chemase Secondary School, Nandi County, had severe cases of pneumonia, sepsis and ulcers.

Dr Elikan Chirchir, the superintendent at Nandi Hills Level Four Hospital, said an exam showed the boy, Kelvin Kiptanui, died for these reasons, not the not the alleged punishment by his teachers.

According to the hospital head, the student’s body had no signs of physical assault.

The doctor’s report read: “Diagnosis : Severe septicemia, severe pneumonia and acute peptic ulcer disease. Not as a result of assault as it is speculated. Lab investigations: Wbc =22.4. From Dr Elikana Chirchir the Medical sup Nandi Hills Hospital.”

Dr Chirchir told Nation.Africa that the student’s mother took him to their hospital at 6pm on Friday and that he was admitted and died at 11am on Saturday.

“The student was diagnosed with severe septicemia, severe pneumonia, and acute peptic ulcers. [He died] not as a result of the speculations,” he stated.

However, Kiptanui's mother, Ms Monica Jerobon, insisted that her son was in perfect health when he left home for school a week ago and had not complained of any sickness.

Kiptanui was barely a week old at the school, having reported late due to school fees challenges, according to his mother.

Ms Jerobon wondered why the Education officials had not intervened and cleared the air on her son’s controversial death.

Contradictory reports

A nurse on duty at Chepsese dispensary earlier told Nation.Africa that they referred the boy to the Nandi Hills Level Four facility after finding he had suffered serious internal injuries.

The dispensary summoned the boy’s mother, who accompanied him to the referral hospital.

Further, Ms Jerobon said the boy recounted the punishment by his teachers, telling her he received eight strokes of the came after he was found cheating in a physics test.

She said the boy added that teachers kicked him in the stomach and that he bled at school after the punishment, and had difficulty speaking.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made so far.

An incident report was filed Sunday at Chepswerta Police Post, under Potopoto Police Station, in Tinderet sub-county, where the school is located.

It said police officers from the police post visited Chemase school and established, through senior principal Martin Masika, that Kiptanui was subjected to corporal punishment by his teachers.

The report, which identified the implicated teachers as Alex Kipkirui and Vincent Kiplimo, said Kiptanui was caned alongside another student who was unnamed.

It also noted that the school’s management indicated that they did not have any report from the boy’s guardians, stating that he was sick, and that they only learned later that he had developed complications.

Kiptanui was first rushed to Chepsese dispensary at 3pm on Friday by his two teachers and then transferred to the Nandi Hills facility in his mother’s company at 6pm, for further medical attention.

Nandi County Police Commander Joseph Kavoo said investigators had been sent to the school and to Kiptanui’s home as part of the probe into whether he had any underlying medical conditions that could have been worsened by the corporal punishment.

“Investigations are on to establish what happened. Action will be taken accordingly,” he told Nation. Africa on Monday morning.

Mr Kavoo further said police were questioning individuals and that the two teachers had been summoned to record statements.

While assuring parents and the local community that no guilty party would be protected, he asked the public to allow police to investigate the matter.

“Those implicated will face the law,” he said.

Tindiret divisional police commander (OCPD) Ali Jire noted that it was the boy's mother who reported his death to the police and that the school had not made any report of the incident.

Learning halted

The school was closed indefinitely on Monday, after students went on a rampage on Sunday night, after receiving news of Kiptanui’s death.

A crisis meeting on Monday, of top county education officials, security officers, and the school’s board of management, endorsed the indefinite suspension of learning.

On their part, parents from Tinderet sub-county and human rights crusaders in the region have demanded justice for the student.

Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shiambi said tension arose after parents threatened to storm the school, prompting the management to send the more 300 learners home until further notice.

“We ordered the board of management to shut down the school to contain the students and the community until the matter is settled. The intention is to avert any destruction of school property,” he said.

Mr Shambi condemned the incident, saying no human being should die over a petty issue such as cheating in a quiz. He questioned why Kiptanui was caned yet the Kenyan government banned corporal punishment.

Kiptanui’s body is lying at the Nandi Hills hospital mortuary, where a postmortem will take place to establish the exact cause of his death.

Mr Kipkorir Ngetich, director of the North Rift Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, demanded that an independent body carry out the postmortem.