Did caning by teachers kill Form One student caught cheating in exam?

A Form One student died at a hospital in Nandi County on Sunday just days after he was allegedly caned by teachers at his new school.

According to reports by his family, Kevin Kiptanui, 16, who reported to Chemase Secondary School in Tinderet sub-county last week, was allegedly caught copying answers during a Physics test on Friday evening.

His punishment was strokes of the cane, which were delivered by two of his teachers. However, panic set in when Kiptanui collapsed in the staff room shortly after the beating. He also reportedly began to vomit blood, leading teachers to rush him to Chepsese dispensary.

Here, the nurse on duty found he had suffered serious internal injuries and referred him to Nandi Hills Level Four Hospital where he died two days later.

Before his passing, his mother was called and Kiptanui is said to have recounted the ordeal when he regained consciousness at Chepsese dispensary. He alleged that the teachers who caned him had also kicked him in the stomach.

The boy also said that he started bleeding at the school after the teachers beat him. His mother and a nurse that attended to him said he spoke with a lot of difficulty.

His mother was at his bedside when he died in hospital.

Police investigation

Police have started an investigation into his death and the circumstances surrounding the incident that has puzzled many.

No arrests have been made so far.

Nandi County Police Commander Joseph Kavoo said on Monday that investigators have been dispatched to the school and the child’s home to help with the probe. This, he said, will help them determine whether the boy had any underlying medical condition that could have been made worse by corporal punishment.

“Investigations are on to establish what happened and action will be taken accordingly,” he told Nation on Monday morning.

Tindiret OCPD Ali Jire explained that it was the boy's mother who reported his death to the police. By the time of going to press, the school's management was yet to officially report the matter to the police.

The school principal, Mr Martin Masika, declined to comment on the incident, but said the school had reported the death to the Ministry of Education which has taken up the matter.

Perfect health

On her part, Kiptanui's mother Monicah Jeropon said her son was in good health when he left home for school last week and had not complained of any sickness.

The single mum of four said he reported later than other students due to school fees challenges.

Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shiambi condemned the incident, saying no human being should die over a petty

issue such as cheating in a quiz. He questioned why he was caned yet corporal punishment had been banned by the Kenya government.

Angry parents from Chemase have demanded justice.