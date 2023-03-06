Shock murder-suicide in Lang'ata as policeman executes wife, neighbour and self

A shocking incident at the Cleanshelf Supermarket area of Lang'ata estate Sunday evening saw an administration officer shoot dead his girlfriend seven times and a female neighbour who tried to intervene, before he turned the gun on himself.

Corporal Mark Mulanda, who was attached to Lang'ata police station, had just arrived at his night duty station alongside two other colleagues when he informed them that he needed to pick something from his house located inside Mugumoini chief's camp.

Upon arrival at the camp, he shot his neighbour Fiona Chepkoech (37) twice before entering his house and turning the gun on his girlfriend Rhoda Machuma Chepchumba (28). He shot her seven times before taking his own life by aiming the gun at his neck.

The sound of the gunshots alerted fellow officers also living at the camp as well as neighbouring residents who found the three lifeless bodies lying on the ground. They were then moved to City and Chiromo mortuaries.

Police recovered Mulanda's AK47 with 20 rounds of ammunition from the scene.