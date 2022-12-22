Young couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Kitengela

Police in Kitengela are investigating the deaths of a 24-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The bodies of the young couple were found in their apartment in Kyang’ombe estate on Wednesday evening. The caretaker of Amani Apartments called in the police after he heard an unusual commotion and a loud scream the previous evening.

"On Wednesday, no one came out of that apartment and I got curious. I checked the door but it was locked from inside that’s when I alerted the police,” Paul Kanaika, the caretaker, said.

The woman’s body was found sprawled on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood. She had visible multiple stab wounds.

Detective told the Nation that they suspect she was attacked while taking a bath.

The man’s body was found in the living room. He had a stab wound in his chest.

A knife was found beside his body.

Neighbours who spoke to the Nation in confidence said although the man and the woman were not living together, he was a regular visitor at the apartment.

Isinya police boss Ancent Kaloki said investigation to ascertain the motive of the killings is ongoing.

"We condole with the families. We have launched an investigation to establish what transpired before the bizarre incident,” said Mr kaloki.