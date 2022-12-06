Tragic end for two brothers who preyed on underage step-sister

In a bizarre case, residents of Chema village in Kirinyaga County are reeling in shock after a man allegedly killed his elder brother after he found him in a compromising situation with their under-age step-sister.

The suspect fatally attacked his brother aged 37; their sister is 17.

Residents recollected how the assailant stormed the deceased’s house on Saturday evening, picked a club and bludgeoned him, leaving him unconscious.

Family members who responded to a commotion found the victim lying on the floor and rushed him to the Karatina Hospital but he succumbed to injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

Kirinyaga West police boss Moses Koskei said the matter was being treated as murder.

Mr Koskei said the attacker became jealous when he stumbled upon his brother with their sister. The attacker is also accused of defiling his step-sister previously.

"The assailant thought his brother was also wooing their (underage) sister and beat him to death before he went into hiding," said Mr Koskei.

The police boss explained that the attacker at one time preyed on the minor and impregnated her but their newborn child later died after he fell sick.

He said the assailant was being pursued so he can face the law.

"We shall not rest until the suspect, who is still at large, is arrested and prosecuted," said Mr Koskei.

The police boss said the suspect committed a serious offence and must face the law.

Residents said the incident sent shockwaves across the entire village.

"We are still baffled over the grisly killing in our village," one of the residents said.

They called on the police to ensure that the suspect who is well known in the area does not go unpunished.

Physical confrontation

"It is true the victim was badly injured in a physical confrontation with his younger brother but we never thought the injuries would lead to his death," one of the relatives, Ms Eunice Muthoni, said.

Relatives also claimed that the assailant had also been defiling his step-sister since 2020.

Mr Joseph Mwangi, a relative, said he learnt of the killing with great shock.

“The news of the death took me by surprise," Mr Mwangi said.

Mr Mwangi said he was home when he heard that the life of the victim had been snuffed out by his younger brother.