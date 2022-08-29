Siaya teachers in viral video deny assaulting student

Two teachers accused of assaulting and causing bodily harm to a 14-year-old Standard Eight candidate denied the charges on Monday.

Mr Paul Osogo and Ms Maurine Otieno, teachers at Nyamninia Primary School in Gem sub-county, appeared before Siaya Magistrate Lester Simiyu, accused of assaulting Bravin Ochido for failing to score 400 marks in tests.

The two were arrested after an amateur video of the boy writhing in pain with bruises all over his back went viral. They were later released on a police bond.

“Life is hard in that school. We are served very little food and the teachers want us to perform well. Why are they caning me? The marks I achieved is what I am capable of. Why must I be beaten for not getting 400 marks?” lamented the child.

The teachers pleaded to the charges after failing to appear in court three times.

Mr Duncan Ochido, the father of the pupil, had complained about police laxity in bringing the suspects to court.

The teachers were supposed to be arraigned on July 25 but this did not take place because the case files were still with the office of the public prosecutor.

Care and protection file

Ms Beatrice Auma, a Gem sub-county children’s officer, has opened a care and protection file for the child under Section 144 (Q) and (Y) of the Children Act.

“The file is necessary in order to protect the child from the trauma he underwent as a result of the assault. The child also needs counselling moving forward because other learners would make fun of him,” Ms Auma said.

Last week, the child’s father, through prosecutor Lucas Kubebea, said he wanted the case to be settled out of court but the request was not granted.

Ms Auma also asked the court to allow the case to proceed and urged the magistrate to act in the best interests of the child.