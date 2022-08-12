Stephen Sang beats independents to retain Nandi governor's seat

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has retained the governor's seat after defeating all five independent opponents, in another expected UDA win in the Rift Valley region.

Mr Sang bagged 237,045 votes, with former governor Cleophas Lagat managing 55,375 as an independent.

Nicholas Tirop had 4,222 votes, Joseph Bor 3,684, Anderson Serem 2,999 and Peter Maiyo 2,391.

County Returning Officer Sylas Rotich declared Mr Sang winner, and he now awaits to be sworn in for his second term.

Governor Sang put up a spirited campaign against independent candidates, saying they were working for Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to deny Deputy President William Ruto a chance to win the presidency.

He told voters in Nandi the candidates were traitors out to ensure the DP was frustrated by the Kenyatta administration, working with Mr Odinga.

Spirited campaigns by Mr Sang and UDA candidates had scared off independents. Whenever they tried to campaign, voters would shout them down as enemies within.

Mr Sang endeared himself to voters using every avenue, including vernacular radio stations, where he made several appearances defending Dr Ruto.

He even managed to get the DP to Nandi for four days of political meetings in one week.

Dr Ruto disowned the independent candidates, telling the Nandi community that non-UDA candidates were being used by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to deny him a chance to become President.

For their part, Dr Lagat and other independents claimed Mr Sang rigged them out in UDA nominations, saying that was the reason they stayed in the race.