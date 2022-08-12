Big guns suffer defeat in epic electoral battles

A host of big names in Rift Valley have had their political ambitions cut short after being floored by relatively new faces.

The elections conducted on Tuesday yielded surprising results, which started trickling in on Wednesday.

Big names and outspoken politicians and incumbents were left licking their wounds as they were (about to be) hounded out by newbies.

They included National Assembly deputy speaker Moses Cheboi, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Deputy President William Ruto's key ally Kimani Ngunjiri.

In Nakuru, little-known Alfred Mutai of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was yesterday declared the winner of the Kuresoi North parliamentary seat, which was being held by Mr Cheboi.

Constituency returning officer Lilian Akoth said Mr Mutai, alias Warthog, garnered 25,365 votes against Mr Cheboi’s 20,395.

Mr Cheboi has been a third-term MP while Mr Mutai has been Sirikwa MCA since 2017. Others in the race included Mr Joel Ayeni (2,435) and Ms Joyce Chepkemoi (567).

Speaking after receiving his certificate at the Mau Summit Secondary School tallying centre, Mr Mutai thanked his constituents and promised to put their interest first, saying he will prioritise education, road and improving standards of living.

“It has not been an easy journey since we started vote hunting. The competition was tough, but we did our campaigns well and peacefully the electorates voted for me because of my manifesto. I want to focus on education because the constituency is usually ranked last in Nakuru County in KCPE and KCSE examinations," he said.

Nakuru battle

Governor Kinyanjui was also yesterday bracing himself for a humiliating defeat as results trickling in from polling stations showed Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was leading.

Provisional results from six out of 11 constituencies show that Ms Kihika of UDA was leading with 226,993 votes against Governor Kinyanjui's 78,244 votes.

Senator Kihika was leading in several polling stations in Njoro, Subukia, Bahati, Nakuru East, Gilgil, among others.

UDA’s Kimani Ngunjiri lost his Bahati parliamentary seat to newcomer Irene Njoki of Jubilee.

Ms Njoki is an ex-aide of Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Macharia Kamau. She garnered 34,308 votes against Mr Ngunjiri’s 26,809. The other four candidates included Quiondos Karanja (2,130).

Ms Njoki has joined other women in the county who have held top elective seats. In the outgoing parliament, Nakuru has five elected women.

They are MPs Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Charity Gathambi (Njoro), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Liza Chelule (woman representative) and Senator Kihika.

During his campaigns, Njoki adopted a strategy of empowerment programmes for women and the youth.

Giving her victory speech, she said she is ready to serve residents. “I want to bring the much-needed change that is long overdue. I want to create a positive change in education, youth and women empowerment, water access, and roads, among other projects.”

Ms Njoki was born in Bahati in December 1975. She is married with two children aged 18 and 21.

She holds a Master’s in Strategic Management from Daystar University and a Bachelor of Marketing (first class honours) from Africa Nazarene University.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Central Kenya, Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya was defeated by newcomer Samuel Kamunye, who garnered 15,196 against Kimunya’s 7,295. Kimunya made a comeback to Parliament in 2017 under Jubilee.

After the removal of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as National Assembly Majority leader over disloyalty in 2020, Mr Kimunya assumed the role and was entrusted with pushing the government’s agenda in the House.

He was also at the centre of mobilising Mt Kenya locals to back constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative, which collapsed in the courts.

In Ndaragwa, Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni conceded defeat on Wednesday after losing his parliamentary seat to UDA candidate George Gachagua.