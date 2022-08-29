Ruto allies to Uhuru: Please congratulate your deputy on his election win

Nandi politicians allied to President-elect William Ruto have asked outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta to break his silence about the stalemate over the August 9 presidential election results and even consider a handshake with his deputy.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians, led by Governor Stephen Sang, have mounted pressure on President Kenyatta to come out and congratulate Dr Ruto.

Speaking in Kapsabet, the leaders, who included newly elected MPs from and MCAs, took issue with President Kenyatta over his silence, noting that it spoke volumes.

Mr Sang and MPs Julius Meli (Tindiret) and Joses Lelmengit (Emgwen) said Kenyans had voted and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati had declared Dr Ruto President-elect.

They said political tension is high in Kenya due to the President’s total silence, urging him to allow the democratic space to grow.

“Kenyans are expectantly waiting for the Supreme Court to make its final judgment over who between Dr Ruto and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022 presidential election,” said Governor Sang.

The politicians said even though President Kenyatta never wanted Dr Ruto to succeed him, he should not hold the country to ransom by failing to pronounce himself on the August 9 outcome, noting that it was a common practice among sitting presidents to congratulate their successors.

They recalled that in 2002 when Kanu and Mr Kenyatta, who was supported by President Daniel Moi, lost the presidential election to Mwai Kibaki, Moi went on to congratulate Kibaki on his win.

They also cited the time President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto won the 2013 presidential election and Kibaki congratulated them.

“Even when your political rival wins, the best option is for the incumbent to congratulate the winner,” Mr Sang said, urging President Kenyatta to embrace democracy and support Dr Ruto.

Mr Meli and Mr Lelmengit urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and wait for the Supreme Court to rule on Mr Odinga’s petition challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Governor Sang, who is serving his second and final term, said Kenyans had suffered economically because of his handshake with Mr Odinga. He said the Kenyatta-Odinga truce had rendered the opposition powerless, causing Kenya to lose direction without a critic of the government.

They also urged Mr Odinga to accept the judgment of the Supreme Court, asking him to avoid making statements that could divide the country.