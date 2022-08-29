It was a civilian coup by Chebukati, says Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga yesterday accused Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati of orchestrating a “civilian coup” by what he alleges was subverting the will of the people in the August 9 presidential election.

Speaking at the African Inland Church (AIC) Kibra in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Odinga faulted Mr Chebukati’s move to declare United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto as the President-elect, noting that the poll was a “charade.”

At the same time, Azimio legislators addressed a rally at the famous Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, where they demanded for justice while accusing some foreign nations of undermining the sovereignty of the country.

But speaking at the church service, Mr Odinga said he will not relent in his quest for justice at the Supreme Court.

“For now we don’t want to talk about issues which are before the court because that is subjudice. But we want to say that the divisions at the IEBC where Mr Chebukati has two commissioners on his side and four commissioners on the other side is a shame to our democracy and the whole world,” Mr Odinga said.

Raila: For justice to prevail truth must be known

The former Prime Minister lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace despite Mr Chebukati’s declaration of the election results. Quoting the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu who led the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa, Mr Odinga said only justice can guarantee peace and reconciliation in a nation.

“The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said that without truth, there can be no justice, without justice, there can be no peace and without peace there can be no reconciliation. For there to be reconciliation in this country, the truth must be known and if there is truth then there will be justice, then reconciliation so that we can move together as one united nation,” Mr Odinga said.

Speaking at Kamukunji grounds, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi called for Mr Chebukati’s prosecution, saying, the IEBC boss had committed several electoral offences.

“We are demanding that Chebukati be taken to court even before September 5 when the Supreme Court shall deliver its verdict. We must this time round end this electoral theft and hold those responsible to account,” Mr Wandayi stated.

He added: “It has now been established there was wilful negligence and falsifying of official documents on the part of Mr Chebukati since he printed extra forms for presidential result transmission. There is no reason why the DCI and DPP should not move with speed and arraign Chebukati in a court of law.”

Nyando MP Jared Okello lashed out at the international community, accusing some nations of “purporting to recognise the illegitimate election of DP Ruto.”

“If the DCI will not institute criminal proceedings against Mr Chebukati, we shall carry out a citizen’s arrest,” Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch said.