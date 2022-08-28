UDA sweeps Jubilee out of city with 36 MCA seats

In 2017, President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party was the dominant party in the Nairobi County Assembly, with 45 of the 85 elected ward reps.

Five years later, the ruling party has only managed six ward reps following a UDA wave that swept the Jubilee out of the capital.

President-elect William Ruto’s UDA is now the leading single party in Nairobi County Assembly with 36 MCAs.

More Jubilee MCAs could fall with elections in Kwa Njenga and Utawala wards set to be held today. The seats are held by John Kyalo and Patrick Karani, respectively, both of Jubilee.

Jubilee survivors include Paul Kados (Mihango) and Robert Mbatia (Kariobangi South), who are President Kenyatta’s close allies, as well as Antony Kimemia (Harambee) and Silas Matara (Dandora Area II).

The four are joined by Kamau Thuo, the MCA-elect for Karura ward who is making a political comeback after five years in the cold, and Cyrus Mugo of Ngando ward, who defeated Peter Wahinya, a Jubilee MCA, who decamped to UDA.

In 2017, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) won 39 seats, of which ODM got 38, while Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party’s Patrick Musili won Hospital ward.

In the just concluded elections, ODM had the second highest number of seats at 34.

Decimation

The ruling party is now playing in the league of Wiper, which managed to clinch four MCA seats up from one.

The decimation of Jubilee began when several ward reps elected on the party’s ticket jumped ship immediately after the formation of UDA early last year.

What started with visits to the DP’s Karen residence, led by a few Jubilee MCAs, soon turned into a full-blown defection.

Shepherded by Umoja I MCA Mark Mugambi and his nominated counterparts Ann Thumbi and Silvia Museiya, the haemorrhage continued as months passed by.

Mr Anthony Kiragu (Waithaka), Mr Charles Thuo (Dandora Area III), Mr Jeremiah Themendu (Kayole Central), Mr Samora Mwaura (Clay City), Mr Mwaura Chege (Ngara), Ms Waithera Chege (South B), Mr Fredrick Njoroge (Kawangware), Mr Peter Wahinya (Pangani) and Mr Paul Ndungu (Pumwani) soon followed.

The Jubilee ward reps, who did not bow to the wave, were swept aside in the August 9 elections.

Mr Peter Wanyoike lost the Dandora Area I seat to Mr Allan Maina, Ms Millicent Mugadi lost to Mr Gerald Irungu in Ziwani Kariokor, Mr Benson Mwangi in Mowlem lost to Mr Martin Waithaka while Mr Joseph Komu in Kahawa lost to Mr Eutychus Mukiri.

Others include Mr Samuel Kabiru in Uthiru Ruthimitu who lost to Mr Peter Maina, Mr Abraham Njihia, who lost the Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course seat to Mr Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG, and Mr Naftaly Mathenge in Githurai to Mr Waithira Mwangi.

Other who lost were Ms Patricia Mutheu (Mlango Kubwa) to Ms Susan Makungu, Mr Anthony Gatune (Kahawa West) to Clement Kamaru, Mr Elijah Mputhia (Njiru Ward) to Heho Gichunji, Ruai’s Mr John Kamangu to Mr James Karanja, Mr James Kiriba (Riruta) lost to Mr Eric Kiogora, Mr James Mwangi (Kiamaiko) to Mr Joseph Karanja, Mr John Kamau (Komarock) to Mr Chris Wanjohi, Mr Pius Mbono (Zimmerman) to Mr Stephen Mugo, and Mr Geoffrey Nganga (Mwiki) to Samwel Kago.

More Jubilee MCAs lost to either Independents or Wiper party candidates, with Mr Julius Njoka losing the Kariobangi North seat to Mr Joel Munuve (Independent), and Mr Peter Warutere losing the Roysambu seat to Mr Sospeter Gathahu (Independent).

Higher positions

Jubilee’s Stephen Gikonyo lost his Pipeline Ward seat to Wiper’s Mr Maithya Musango.

However, three other Jubilee MCAs opted not to defend their seats and instead went for higher positions.

Former majority leader Abdi Guyo did not defend his Matopeni/Spring Valley seat and instead vied for and won the Isiolo governor seat. He was replaced by UDA’s Mr James Koria.

Mr Mark Ndungu also did not seek to retain his Maringo Hamza seat, opting to go for the Makadara parliamentary seat, which he lost to incumbent George Aladwa. He has been replaced by Mr Patrick Mwangi of UDA.