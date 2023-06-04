Governor suspends CEC, top health officials over death of pregnant teacher

Governor Stephen Sang has suspended his health CEC and three other top county health officials in Nandi over the death of a pregnant teacher who allegedly died due to neglect by health workers at the County Referral Hospital in Kapsabet.

The governor ordered the suspension of the county's health boss Ruth Koech, the Chief Officer for Health Fredrick Kiptum, county's Director of Medical Services Dr David Bungei, and Medical Superintendent of Kapsabet Hospital Dr Aiyebei Ismael, over the death of the teacher, Nancy Chepchumba Birgen, who had been admitted to the county referral hospital.

The suspension came just hours after the Nandi governor warned his staff against incompetence, telling his district ministers, chief officers and department heads that he would not spare any of them who slept on the job.

In a letter signed by the district secretary, Dr Francis Sang, dated June 2, the four officers were ordered to step aside to pave the way for proper investigations into the circumstances surrounding the patient's death.

Several medical staff - including nurses and clinical officers - who were on duty on May 19, when the patient was brought to the county facility, have also been suspended for alleged negligence.

Viral video

The suspension of the top officials came after a video of the late teacher's funeral went viral on social media last week, with family members and friends protesting poor health services and blaming negligence for her death.

The patient's family and friends alleged that the deceased developed health complications and was not attended to because the district hospital did not have medicines.

Her relatives were forced to take her to a private facility before she was referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret for further medical attention.

In a press release dated June 2, Dr Sang confirms that the late teacher had sought medical attention at the county facility.

He further states that Mrs Birgen succumbed on May 21 while receiving treatment at MTRH. She was buried last week at Kabiye location in Nandi North sub-county.

"The veracity of all these allegations including the quality of treatment given to the deceased has been raised and the county government has launched an investigation into the death of the teacher," the governor said.

New teams appointed

On Friday night, he appointed officials to replace those who had been suspended.

Dr Philemon Buret, the county CEC for Lands, is now the acting CEC for Health, while Ms Caroline Lagat is the acting Chief Officer for Health. Mr Richard Chepkwony is the acting County Director for Medical Services while Dr Emmanuel Rutto is the acting Medical Superintendent at the County Referral Hospital Kapsabet.

And in a bid to restore public confidence amid protests by members of the public who have taken to social media to attack the county government, the governor has appointed a committee to investigate the death and report back to his office within the next 14 days.

The committee is headed by Dr Daniel Chepsiror, a consultant radiologist at MTRH, Dr David Kiprop (a lecturer at Kisii University), Lucy Chepkwony (a community leader), Mrs Henry Ruto (KNUT chairman - Nandi Central) and a senior nurse in Uasin Gishu County, Karen Maritim.

According to Governor Sang, the task of the committee is to identify and report on the role played by the leadership of the county health department and in particular the staff at Kapsabet Hospital, as well as any gaps.