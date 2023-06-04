Eldoret gears up for first biennial devolution conference

Counties in the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) have lined up a series of activities ahead of the biennial devolution conference scheduled for August.

The activities are aimed at showcasing the region's vast resources to attract investors. Environmental conservation efforts are also planned to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Governor Jonathan Bii of Uasin Gishu said the conference was a unique opportunity to showcase the region's progress and potential, and to further enhance its reputation as a hub for growth and development.

"It is an honour to host the first biennial devolution conference, which will be held from 15-19 August. We call on all stakeholders, especially the business class, to be ready to welcome and provide quality services to the more than 10,000 delegates who will be attending," the Governor said.

"There are plans to plant 300,000 trees ahead of World Environment Day on 6 June and a further 100,000 trees as part of the activities leading up to the conference. These activities will also be extended to the Noreb region," he said.

Mr Bii said the conference will help transform the socio-economic status of the county, especially Eldoret town which is eyeing city status.

"We have already held a series of exhibitions where locals showcase products that promote our rich culture, including traditional regalia and other goods to promote our heritage and benefit from the conference," he said.

A section of governors in the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) during the signing of adoption of North Rift Economic Bloc Bill 2023, and also singing of the Bloc's Cooperation Agreement held at Uasin Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret town on May 12, 2023. Counties have lined up a series of activities ahead of the biennial devolution conference scheduled for August in Eldoret town. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Eldoret beautification

The governor said his team was working on beautifying Eldoret town, the venue of the conference, with painting expected to start on all the premises.

"We have started beautifying Harambee Street between Nandi Park and Forestry Park. We are also constructing curio shops along Nandi Park to ensure that delegates have a one-stop shop experience," he said.

He called on the hospitality sector to organise themselves to offer services at market rates to provide affordable accommodation for visitors.

"Service providers should put in place the necessary measures to ensure that they capitalise on the conference. There are already bookings in some of the high-end hotels," he said.