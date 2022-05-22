Police in Nandi arrest Maraba Secondary School students for assaulting teacher over food

Two students who disappeared from their school in Nandi County after assaulting their teacher over food have been arrested. The attack on the teacher sparked protests from teachers, parents and education officials.

According to Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shambi, the two students are in police custody. The Form Four students attacked their Biology teacher at Maraba Mixed Secondary School in Aldai constituency a week ago.

Mr Shambi said police swung into action after the assaulted teacher reported the incident. The teacher who suffered a fracture on his right hand obtained a P3 form from police following the incident.

The two students in police custody are aged 20 and 21 years. They said they got agitated after the teacher called them out for being notorious for disorderly conduct whenever students queued for food.

The administrator condemned the incident and warned students against unruly behaviour. He said the attack was a clear sign of how undisciplined students have become since caning was banned in Kenya.

According to Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Nandi County Secretary Paul Rotich, the unruly students exchanged bitter words with their teacher after he reprimanded them for disorderly behaviour in the dining room.

They later waylaid the teacher as he walked home and attacked him with blunt objects and stones.

Kuppet leaders in the county had demanded that the Ministry of Education transfer all TSC teachers from the school unless the students involved in the teacher’s assault were arrested and charged in court.

Mr Shambi said they will not condone any form of indiscipline among students.

At the same time, Mr Shambi has directed chiefs to produce names of parents whose children are not in school. The chiefs have been ordered to give the names to deputy county commissioners and Ministry of Education officials.

The county security committee has asked parents to take parental responsibility for the children’s misbehaviour while in school, blaming it on poor upbringing.