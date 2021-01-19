Nyandarua student arrested for attacking teacher

Police in Ndaragwa, Nyandarua County, are holding a 20-year-old student for allegedly attacking a teacher.

The Form Three student of Murichu Secondary School is accused of assaulting teacher James Gikonyo.

The Monday incident followed scolding of the student by Mr Gikonyo for jumping the queue as students were being served lunch.

"The teacher had reprimanded the student for his actions when the student became violent. He followed the teacher to the computer lab and turned on him with blows and kicks,” said Nyandarua North Sub-County Police Commander Timon Odingo.

Mr Odingo said the teacher was rescued by his colleagues.

“The school administration alerted the police, who swiftly visited the scene and arrested the student.”

The student was locked up at Ndaragwa police station ahead of arraignment on assault charges.

Other incidents

The incident is one of several similar ones in counties including Kisii, Nyamira and Vihiga.

In the case of Nyang’ori School in Vihiga County, a student will face a murder charge for violently attacking a watchman who later died.

Last week, a student at Kisii High School attacked and injured two of his teachers after he was questioned for being late for assembly.

The 17-year-old Form Three learner was arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts and charged with attempted murder.

The student denied the charge and was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on January 27.

At Mokwerero Day High School in Nyamira County, a learner attacked the deputy principal with a machete over a grudge.

The Form Two student also faced a similar charge last week. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000, which the family has been unable to raise.

“We are still holding the student because the family has not paid,” Manga Sub-County Police Commander Gabriel Mwangangi said last week.

The case will be mentioned on January 28.

