Nyango’ri student who attacked guard to face murder charge, says DCI

The student linked to the death of a guard at Nyang'ori School in Vihiga County will be charged with murder, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

Following the attack on the watchman on Saturday night, the 18-year-old Form Three student was initially taken to Gambogi Police Station.

Via Twitter on Sunday, the DCI said the student will be charged with murder following the death of Willy Mukonambi. The guard died at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County.

"The student became unruly and attacked other students using a metal rod, when the guard identified as Mukonambi intervened," the tweet stated.

"The student turned on the guard and hit him on the head repeatedly using the rod. The guard was taken to hospital in a critical condition."

The DCI cited Section 203 read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Section 203 says: “Any person who, of malice aforethought, causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission is guilty of murder.”

Mayhem

The student was later moved to Serem Police Station.

Hamisi Deputy OCPD Joseph Gatuku said the student caused mayhem in a dormitory.

"Watchmen responded to distress calls from other students but the boy picked up a metal rod and hit one of them on the head. Once investigations are through, he will be charged in court. The DCI has taken over the matter," he said.

The school’s board convened a special meeting on Monday to discuss the matter. It resolved to suspend the accused until the case is concluded. Board chair, Dr Hudson Aluvanze, said, however, that regular review meetings will take place as the case progresses.

Dr Aluvanze noted that the incident is not a reflection of the character of Nyang’ori’s students. He termed the incident shocking and regrettable but said it was isolated.

He added that calm was restored as the county education office, police and the school administration took full control of the situation.

Other attacks

The incident on Saturday night was the third in a week, of students attacking their caretakers in schools in the Nyanza region.

Last week, a student at Kisii High School attacked and injured two of his teachers after he was questioned on being late for assembly.

The 17-year-old Form Three learner was arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts and charged with attempted murder.

The student denied the charges and was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000 in the case that will be mentioned on January 27.

At Mokwerero Day High School in Nyamira County, a learner attacked the deputy principal with a machete over a grudge.

The Form Two student also faced a similar charge last week. He pleaded not guilty and was granted release on a cash bail of Sh100,000, which the family has been unable to raise.

“We are still holding the student because the family has not paid,” Manga Sub-county Police Commander Gabriel Mwangangi said last week.

The case will be mentioned on January 28.

DMusalia@ke.nationmedia.com