ATTACK
Shutterstock

Education

Prime

Alarm: When school is no longer a safe place

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The boy turned on him with kicks and blows, causing Mr Gikonyo serious injuries on the mouth.
  • In Bomet County, a Form Four student was arrested after he allegedly attacked and injured a fellow student with a panga.

There is a disturbing wave of juvenile delinquency spreading across schools. Just three weeks into the new term, unprecedented cases of violent behaviour by students towards their teachers, other staff, and fellow students have been reported.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya’s Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

  2. Kenya writes to AU over fresh fighting near Mandera

  3. Experts: Cut Somalia-Kenya ties unlikely to hold

  4. Cyclone leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

  5. Kibicho at DCI over Sonko election claims

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.