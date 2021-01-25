Alarm: When school is no longer a safe place

There is a disturbing wave of juvenile delinquency spreading across schools. Just three weeks into the new term, unprecedented cases of violent behaviour by students towards their teachers, other staff, and fellow students have been reported.

At least five students have been charged with assault after allegedly attacking and injuring their teachers or schoolmates with knives, machetes and metal bars. In one extreme case, a schoolboy is staring at murder charges after being accused of killing a watchman.

In the shocking development that is now raising concerns among education stakeholders, property worth millions of shillings have been destroyed in fires suspected to have been started by students in eight schools.

“It’s a very serious issue and a reflection of our societal failure,” Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said last week.

On January 12, a Form Three student at Kisii School attacked two teachers with a knife, stabbing and critically injuring one of them and leaving the other with a cut on the cheek. He was charged with attempted murder in a Kisii court the following day.

The minor denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000. On the day he appeared before court, another student at Mokwerero Secondary School in Nyamira County was seized by teachers while in possession of a machete and a file. He had allegedly planned to attack the deputy principal with the weapon.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Form Three student linked to the death of a school guard at Nyang’ori Boys High School in Vihiga County is staring at murder charges. He appeared in court but did not plead to the charges after the police asked for seven days to continue holding him until mental assessment results are out.

Attempted murder

On Monday last week, police in Kisii County arrested a Grade Four pupil of Kegati Primary School and her boyfriend, a Form Four student, over attempted murder. The 14-year-old girl is said to have tried to poison her father after he questioned their affair.

“Her father queried her about the affair on Saturday but she was not happy about it. On Sunday morning, when others left for church, she was left at home with the father. She prepared porridge, put poison in it and served him,” said the area chief, Mr Alexander Nyakenywa.

Her father only survived after he detected the foul smell of Diazinon, a pesticide, before he could take it.

In another case, a 20-year-old Form Three student at Murichu Secondary School in Nyandarua County on Tuesday last week pleaded guilty to assaulting his teacher, causing a disturbance at school and damaging property when he appeared before Nyahururu Senior Resident Magistrate James Wanyanga. The teacher, Mr James Gikonyo, had reprimanded the student for not queuing as they were being served lunch. The boy turned on him with kicks and blows, causing Mr Gikonyo serious injuries on the mouth. He will be sentenced on February 12.

On Thursday last week, two boys in Matangamano Primary School in Gucha South Sub-County were arrested and held at Nyamarambe Police Station after being found in possession of a knife. The Class Six and Seven pupils said they had plotted to stab three teachers.

In Bomet County, a Form Four student was arrested after he allegedly attacked and injured a fellow student with a panga. The victim, a female student at Menet Secondary School in Bomet East Sub-county, was injured on the head and hands.

Doctors at the hospital said the girl was undergoing treatment and that she was in a stable condition and out of danger. The suspect is said to have attacked the victim a few metres away from her parents’ home over undisclosed reasons on Tuesday.

Student unrest

Mr Francis Kigeri, the Bomet East Sub-county police commander, said the suspect had been arrested and was being held at Longisa Police Station.

In Coast, Vitengeni Baptist Day and Boarding Secondary School in Ganze Sub-county was closed last week after student unrest.

“The students went on a cold strike because they do not want one of their teachers. We are probing the students’ allegations against the teacher,” said Ganze Deputy County Commissioner George Chege.

This came just a week after three students at Lamu Boys Secondary School were arrested in connection with torching of their school dormitory.

Property of unknown value, including beds and mattresses, was destroyed during the fire that broke out while students were doing their night preps.

In Narok County, police are investigating a dormitory fire at Oloormirani Boys High School in Narok West Sub-county which broke out over the weekend. Police are pursuing leads that it may have been started by students.

The deputy principal, Mr Peter Kirui, said the fire started at 7:30pm last Sunday, destroying personal effects and beddings at Senegal Dormitory that accommodates 64 students.

“We would like to put out an alert over possible school unrest,” Narok county Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said.

Unknown value

In Uasin Gishu County, property of unknown value was reduced to ashes after students at Kipsangui Girls Secondary School set ablaze boxes belonging to their colleagues last month claiming they were devil worshippers.

County director of education Mbaka Gitonga further disclosed that students at Kuinet Secondary School went on a go-slow early this month to protest alleged harassment by the administration on Covi-19 regulations.

“The students were counselled on the importance on observing Covid-19 guidelines,” said Mr Gitonga.

In Transnzoia County, five students at Anderson Secondary School were arrested on Sunday last week for allegedly burning down a dormitory. Endebess police boss Salesioh Murithi said the students are aged between 14 and 18 years. “The fire consumed 16 beds and other items before it was put off,” he said.



