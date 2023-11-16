Where is Abraham Mogaka? Egerton University student missing for two years

On the morning of December 13, 2021, Abraham Mogaka Mogere left his home at Section 58 in Nakuru East, saying he had an errand to run in town.

Little did his family know that this routine errand would turn into a mystery that would leave them grappling with unanswered questions for two long years.

That was the last the family of the then fourth-year student at Egerton University ever saw of him. The 29-year-old never returned home that night and his phone went silent, leaving his family in a state of worry and uncertainty.

His younger brother, Felix Ogero, remembers that fateful day with a mixture of bewilderment and fear.

The last time the brothers spoke was on December 11, 2021.

They were discussing plans for the upcoming Christmas holidays in Kisii, and Mogaka, in high spirits, was looking forward to the family gathering.

Two days later, Ogero returned home only to be told that Mogere had last been seen leaving town, and attempts to contact him proved futile as his phone was switched off.

"It has been a harrowing two years searching for my brother. It always hurts, especially during family events because everyone asks about him. You just wonder where he is and if he is well or even alive," Ogero said in an interview.

Known for his reserved nature, Mogaka had a routine of doing odd jobs during breaks from his university studies.

He was a frequent visitor to the showground's matatu stage, where he helped transport passengers, earning a modest income to support himself.

However, details of his last known whereabouts are elusive, shrouding his disappearance in further ambiguity.

His family, during a search party, and friends at the bus terminal where their relatives worked gave conflicting accounts.

Some said they saw him get on a motorbike outside the Kenya Farmer Association (KFA) offices, while others claimed he left alone.

This lack of clarity adds to the mystery surrounding Mogaka's disappearance.

Despite reporting the disappearance to the central police station in Nakuru, the family's efforts to trace Mogaka have been in vain.

Visits to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, Nakuru City Mortuary, Nakuru GK Prison and other possible locations have also yielded no results.

"I have visited mortuaries where they say they have unidentified bodies, but we have never found him. We also send family members whenever they retrieve bodies from the Yala River, but it has never borne fruit," laments Ogero, reflecting on the exhaustive search.