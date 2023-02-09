Isinya family agonises over missing 15-year-old son

Pain has gripped a family in Olasiti area in Isinya sub-county of Kajiado County, after their son went missing more than two weeks ago.

Alpha Ombasa, 15, vanished on the morning of January 22 while playing with his two siblings outside their Olasiti home, where his father Caleb Ombasa worked as a farm caretaker.

Mr Ombasa’s firstborn son's last movements have left his parents and neighbours perplexed.

The medium-height introverted boy was last seen clad in a red T-shirt, faded black jeans, green trousers, a red sweater and black Crocs.

The father told Nation that the boy went missing while playing with his siblings outside their house moments after having breakfast.

He is said to have disappeared without anyone noticing.

"The other children reported to me that they could not trace their brother some few minutes after I had spotted them playing from where I was within the compound. It was shocking,” said Mr Ombasa.

He described his son, who was to join Class Eight at Schield Education Centre, as an obedient boy who rarely left home during school holidays.

He kept to himself and liked to spend time with his younger siblings.

Go to church

"He rarely left home to mingle with his peers in the neighbourhood. On Sundays he would go to church and come back home after the service,” he added.

Mr Ombasa said his son had no signs of mental disturbance and was on good terms with his parents.

The boy's mother Ms Phenic Nyaboke, who was not at home when their son went missing, said the last 16 days have been trying for the family.

"Everything came to a standstill for our family from the day he went missing. We hardly sleep. We have been on our knees praying for God to protect him wherever he is,” she said tearfully.

At the quiet home, Alpha’s school uniforms, books and other personal effects are intact.

The family reported the disappearance at the Isinya police station. In spite of the police circulating his photo, he has not been traced.

The family is appealing to the public to help them trace their missing son.

Anyone who sees him can report to the nearest police station.