Two Naivasha men lose Sh250,000 to 'mchele babes'

A man lost Sh150,000 on Wednesday night after being drugged by his female partner.

The victim reported the matter at the Naivasha police station with the police on the trail of the suspect.

“He is a victim of a drugging gang…details of what exactly transpired are still scanty, but we are piecing together an intelligence report,” a senior police officer said.

The man is said to have walked with a woman at an entertainment joint in the Kayole area but woke up Thursday morning to find the partner missing.

“The cash was emptied from his mobile bank accounts, how he agreed to share his Personal Identification Number (PIN) remains a mystery,” added the officer.

Another victim of the ‘mchele gang’ lost Sh100,000 after partying at a local entertainment joint also on Wednesday night.

He, too, reported the matter at the Naivasha police station on Thursday morning.