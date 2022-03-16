Two brothers ‘abducted’ from house by ‘police officers’

Beatrice Wanjiru (left) and Tabitha Njoki husbands abducted

Beatrice Wanjiru (left) and Tabitha Njoki whose husbands, Vincent Mutali and Moses Kinuthia respectively, were abducted by unknown people in Lanet, Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

At 12pm on Thursday last week, four men claiming to be police officers in civilian clothes stormed Ms Beatrice Wanjiru’s rented house in Lanet’s Pemways Estate, Nakuru East sub-county, as she prepared lunch for her family.

