Charles Muchuha, 28, (left) an  Uber driver from Kiambu whose body was recovered on January 23 along the Kabarnet-Iten road and Daniel Kinuthia, 34, a mason from Ruiru, Kiambu County, whose body was recovered alongside that of Mr Muchuha.

Mystery of two Kiambu men strangled and bodies dumped 350km away

By  Florah Koech

What you need to know:

  • One of the slain men was picked up on January 18 by people who identified themselves as security officers.
  • Families say the men were law-abiding citizens as they call for speedy investigations into the murders.

Mystery surrounds the deaths of two friends who were taken from their Kiambu County homes, strangled and their naked bodies dumped more than 350 kilometres away in Elgeyo Marakwet, after their families said one was picked up by people who identified themselves as police officers.

