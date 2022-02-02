Hillary Mutyambai ‘ignores’ suit seeking to have abducted men produced

Hillary Mutyambai

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai have failed to respond to an application seeking to have five missing men produced in the High Court in Nyeri.

